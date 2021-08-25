Senior Connect
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Wilmington hit-and-run

Omar Mosley
Omar Mosley(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into another vehicle at a Wilmington intersection before fleeing the scene earlier this month.

According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Wilmington police took Omar Mosley, 24, of Castle Hayne, into custody on Wednesday.

On Aug. 2, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a two-car wreck at the intersection of Randall Parkway and Covil Avenue around 8 p.m. Several callers said the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Mosley, was ejected in the collision and ran from the scene.

RELATED: WPD searches for suspect in Monday night hit-and-run.

Police say Mosley was driving a stolen vehicle when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle that was attempting a left turn.

Officers found a pistol grip pump shotgun in the back seat of the vehicle Mosley was driving and witnesses say he discarded a pistol in some nearby bushes as he ran away. A WPD K-9 located the .22 caliber revolver which was reported stolen out of Pender County.

Mosley also dropped his cell phone when he was ejected in the vehicle collision, police say.

A K-9 team with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene but failed to track down Mosley.

Mosley is charged with felony hit and run, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and a red light violation.

He’s currently in jail under no bond.

