UNCW postpones arts program, closes Kenan Auditorium to public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Wednesday its “UNCW Presents” season will be postponed until November and that Kenan Auditorium is closed to the public to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The box office is making plans to refund or exchange ticket purchases where applicable. Some performances may be rescheduled and some may have to be canceled.

Currently, five scheduled shows from the UNCW Presents program are affected.

UNCW expects the season to kick off with the hybrid virtual/in-person panel discussion with author Sandra Cisneros on November 4.

Although Kenan Auditorium will be closed to the public until that time, it will remain available for student educational use.

