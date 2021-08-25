Technology firm expands, relocates to new facility in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Cygnus Technologies announced Wednesday it is relocating to a new 45,000 square foot facility in the Waterford Commercial Park in Leland.

The new location provides room to expand from the current 50 employees to a potential 150 within the next five years.

“We are excited to announce that Cygnus Technologies has made the decision to relocate to Leland,” said Gary Vidmar, Economic & Community Development Director for the Town of Leland. “This project shows that Leland is well positioned to attract emerging companies in the life sciences field.”

Cygnus Technologies was founded in 1989 and was acquired by Maravai Life Sciences in 2016. It is currently located in Southport.

“With the tremendous growth Cygnus Technologies has realized and is projecting for the future, we have outgrown our current facility,” said Cygnus Technologies chief operating officer Christine Dolan.

Wilmington-based CIGG LLC is the developer that will invest more than $10 million to build the new facility.

