Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers wanting to build 150 new town homes in the Tarin Woods community met with concerned neighbors on Tuesday night.

This meeting, required by the county between developers and property owners within 500 feet of the proposed boundaries, was held to answer any questions neighbors may have about the plans. However, many there were strongly opposed to bringing more traffic into their already crowded community.

“And my heart goes out to everybody that this is happening to,” says neighborhood resident Lois Watkins Kelly. “They’re talking about bringing in more houses, they’ve brought in hundreds of houses in the back of us, and they’re using our land. Now they want us to give up our residential area.”

Moving forward, this proposal will require a Conditional Zoning District approval from New Hanover County.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Anwar Hall
Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street
One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
An International bus with a Maxx7 engine, assigned to Iredell-Statesville Schools, caught fire...
Area officials respond after buses pulled from N.C. school district due to fire risk
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU

Latest News

Doctors and nurses struggle to save lives in one Texas hospital that is nearing ICU capacity...
COVID hospitalizations put strain on staff, delay non-emergency services
The future of the Northwest Police Department was the key topic at a council meeting Tuesday...
The City of Northwest opts for public hearing to discuss the future of its police department
The City of Northwest to decide the future of its police department
City of Northwest considers the future of its police department
Hospitals consider ways to manage RSV as cases surg
Hospitals consider ways to manage RSV as cases surge