Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Developers wanting to build 150 new town homes in the Tarin Woods community met with concerned neighbors on Tuesday night.

This meeting, required by the county between developers and property owners within 500 feet of the proposed boundaries, was held to answer any questions neighbors may have about the plans. However, many there were strongly opposed to bringing more traffic into their already crowded community.

“And my heart goes out to everybody that this is happening to,” says neighborhood resident Lois Watkins Kelly. “They’re talking about bringing in more houses, they’ve brought in hundreds of houses in the back of us, and they’re using our land. Now they want us to give up our residential area.”

Moving forward, this proposal will require a Conditional Zoning District approval from New Hanover County.

