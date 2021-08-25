Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Wilmington earlier this month is now in custody.

According to online records, Terry Joequill Wilson was booked into the New Hanover Jail Tuesday evening on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of larceny of a firearm, and a probation violation.

He was given a $1.1 million bond.

Wilson, 22, is accused of shooting two people in the area of Anderson and Rankin streets around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, according to a previous news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they managed to find one victim suffering from two gunshots. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Initially, the WPD said officers searched the surrounding area for a second victim but were unable to locate one. However, the second victim showed up at the hospital later that night, suffering from a gunshot wound.

