COVID hospitalizations put strain on staff, delay non-emergency services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers reached out to us with questions about New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s capacity to treat COVID patients and with concerns about its ability to manage non-emergency procedures.

Hospitals like Novant’s NHRMC are feeling the strain from the dramatic increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

From having only one patient hospitalized with COVID about six weeks ago, the NHRMC dashboard, which was last updated August 20, shows an average of 104 COVID-19 patients hospitalized last week.

WECT reached out to Dr. Philip Brown, Novant’s system chief community impact officer, to ask if the hospital had reached capacity.

“We have enough pediatric and adult ventilators to meet the needs of the volume of patients we have,” said Brown. “Our staff is stretched to the extreme and we are having to delay non-emergent procedures due to the surge.”

A Novant Health spokesperson also responded with the following statement:

While NHRMC is still accepting high acuity patient transfers, we are working with regional hospitals to maintain our ability to care for the most critically ill, including trauma, heart attack and stroke patients.

A nurse from the NHRMC Intensive Care Unit talks in this video about the recent surge in COVID-19 patients and the impact on families.

Although hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in the United States has not yet reached the peak seen in mid-January, the 7-day moving average continues to climb. The CDC Data Tracker for COVID hospitalizations across the US can be viewed here.

