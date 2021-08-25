Public hearing scheduled for New Hanover County indoor face-covering rule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board has scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to discuss and receive comments about a proposed rule requiring face coverings in all indoor public places in the county.

The board voted to move forward with the rule at its Aug. 17 meeting, citing the rising cases of COVID-19 due to the highly-contagious delta variant and the increase in hospitalizations. New health rules require a ten-day public notice with opportunity for public comment.

In the interim, Public Health Director David Howard issued an order of abatement that is in line with the proposed face-covering rule, which went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.

To view the proposed rule, click here.

The public hearing will take place at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 and will be held in the multipurpose room of the Health and Human Services building, located at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

In addition, the public can view the meeting live at NHCTV.com, youtube.com/NewHanoverCo and Spectrum Cable channel 13; or listen to the meeting by dialing 415-655-0003 and when prompted for a meeting ID, press 808 594 284, then the pound sign (#).

Public comments on the proposed rule have been open since Aug. 17 and can continue to be submitted here through Monday, Aug. 30 at noon. All comments received through the online form will be submitted into the record during the public hearing.

The public can also attend the hearing in person and speak about the proposed rule. Comments must be limited to 3 minutes each and a total of 45 minutes will be allotted for public comments during the hearing.

