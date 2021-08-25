Officials identify Dutch Fork football player who died after collapsing at practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the Dutch Fork High School football player who died Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Jack Alkhatib of Irmo died at a local hospital Tuesday after collapsing at practice.

“We are working with SLED and Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter. Our thoughts are with his family, the Dutch Fork High School Family, and the Lexington-Richland 5 family,” said Coroner Rutherford.

A tribute memorial has been placed on the Dutch Fork football field.

The pain we all feel is immeasurable. Please keep our team, our Dutch Fork family, and especially the family of our @AlkhatibJack lifted in prayers. There is a tribute memorial on our football field. Psalm 34:18 We love you Jack #FoxForever 🕊 pic.twitter.com/jbU4hACulB — Dutch Fork Football (@dfhsfootball) August 25, 2021

