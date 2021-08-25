N.C. man sentenced to 8+ years for possessing 1 million child porn images, videos

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary man was sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said.

Christopher Mark Wilson, 66, was arrested in May 2019 on 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Federal officials said Wilson had more than 1 million images and videos of child pornography.

An investigation revealed Wilson was a “prolific collector” of child porn and had been receiving the images for 17 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty in July 2020.

Arrest records show Wilson was employed by the State of North Carolina and was arrested at a state information technology building on Wake Forest Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.