ILM receives $16 million grant for terminal expansion, increased accessibility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport (ILM) has received a $16.4 million grant to expand the terminal building and apron to accommodate increased use of the terminal facilities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded more than $766 million in grants to build safer, more sustainable and more accessible airports across the United States.

The grant to ILM is primarily meant to increase accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The expanded terminal will have additional concourse and gate seating, new restaurant and retail space, and expanded TSA checkpoint screening areas. The new areas will be ADA accessible and meet all ADA requirements.

“These grants will improve safety, sustainability and accessibility at airports across our country,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in an official press release.

