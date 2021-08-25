Senior Connect
Florida doctor accused of offering $50 mask opt-out letters on Facebook for schoolchildren

One of the posts from the account bearing Brian Warden’s name says he would do the interviews under Dove Field Health, LLC, his own business that is not affiliated with any hospital or group.
By Pat Mueller and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A doctor accused of offering mask opt-out letters to parents with kids in school has been removed from Capital Regional Medical Center, a hospital in Florida.

Several viewers alerted WCTV to posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings on Facebook for $50.

One of the posts attributed to an account for Brian Warden was shared in the Facebook group “Parents Against Masks.”

It asks parents in Leon County, Florida, to private message him if they need a medical exemption letter for their child.

Several viewers sent tips to WCTV about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings.(Facebook)

“We act with absolute integrity in all that we do, and it is our expectation that providers behave in a way that is consistent with those values,” the hospital’s statement says. “Immediately upon learning of this physician’s actions, we began the process of removing him from providing services to our hospital patients.”

One of the posts from the account bearing Warden’s name says he would do the interviews under Dove Field Health, LLC, his own business that is not affiliated with any hospital or group.

According to the Florida Secretary of State’s website, the LLC was incorporated on July 26, 2021.

Multiple WCTV viewers sent tips to our newsroom about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting the “medical opt-out interview” screenings.(Facebook)

According to the Florida Department of Health’s website, Warden was initially issued his Florida medical license on Feb. 15, 2021.

He graduated from Temple University in May 2018, DOH says. As of Wednesday morning, DOH’s website did not list any emergency actions, discipline cases or public complaints on Warden’s page.

Doximity, a networking website for healthcare professionals, says Warden specializes in emergency medicine. It says he was in residency at Thomas Jefferson University from 2018 to 2021.

Warden has not responded to requests for comment.

