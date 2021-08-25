Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: watching the distant tropics as summer sizzles on at home

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - August will finish on a very toasty note across the Cape Fear Region. For Wednesday and the next seven days: expect daily high temperatures near and north of 90, afternoon heat index values pushing or pinging 100, and nighttime readings generally failing to fall below 70. Your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for cooling and drenching showers and storms at 40% Wednesday, 10-20% for Thursday through the weekend days, and 30% for the 30th and 31st.

The Carolina have no definable tropical storm threats, thankfully, but there are areas of interest. Disturbance “Invest 99-L” in the southern Caribbean Sea, for one, has a high chance to organize into a tropical storm on approach to Central America by the weekend; downstream Gulf of Mexico impacts are possible. Central Atlantic Ocean invests “98-L” and “97-L” also may develop, but both features are very far from land. The next storm names on the 2021 list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! Please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a more threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: take your outlook to September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

