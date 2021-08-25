First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances slight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! After a summery and seasonably warm day, expect temperatures to stick in the 80s for your evening plans before gliding toward the overnight low in the comfortable 70s. Isolated shower chances remain in place for this evening.

As for the next several days: amid periods seasonably hot and steamy sunshine, your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for showers and storms at 40% Wednesday and 20% for Thursday through the weekend days.

As of now, the Carolinas have zero tropical storm threats. New storm development is possible in the central Atlantic Ocean or near Central America in the coming days. The next names on the 2021 list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! Please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a more threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

