Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise again, rain chances slight

By Claire Fry
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! After a summery and seasonably warm day, expect temperatures to stick in the 80s for your evening plans before gliding toward the overnight low in the comfortable 70s. Isolated shower chances remain in place for this evening.

As for the next several days: amid periods seasonably hot and steamy sunshine, your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for showers and storms at 40% Wednesday and 20% for Thursday through the weekend days.

As of now, the Carolinas have zero tropical storm threats. New storm development is possible in the central Atlantic Ocean or near Central America in the coming days. The next names on the 2021 list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! Please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a more threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Oak Island drowning victims identified

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: staying hot at home, no storms in the tropics for now
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 24, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Aug. 24, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Aug. 23, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Aug. 23, 2021
Tracking The Tropics
First Alert Forecast: classic summery heat, tropics buzz again