Comedian Alonzo Bodden headlines reopening shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stand-up comedian and radio personality Alonzo Bodden will headline the reopening and new location of The Dead Crow Comedy Room in downtown Wilmington.

Bodden is a regular on NPR’s “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me!” and hosts his own radio talk show on KBLA 1580 Talk.

Bodden said Dead Crow has the “best name of a comedy club in the country” and he’s excited to be the first act in the venue’s new spot, located at 511 N. 3rd St., Sept. 3 and 4.

“One of things I love about Dead Crow, it’s like an old-school comedy club,” he said. “The chain clubs, sometimes you don’t know where you are. You have to look at the sign. Am I in Columbus, Ohio? Am I in Arlington, Texas? You don’t know. Dead Crow, it just has a vibe to it.”

Bodden said it’s a challenging time to be a comedian.

“The toughest thing is to be funnier than reality,” he said. “That used to be easy. Now, Texas has no masks and open carry gun laws, even in the old west, when you carried a gun, you wore a mask. How hard is it? That is the reality I’m up against.”

However, he finds humor in today’s realities - from COVID-19 to politics.

“The logic has gone out the window,” he said. “Somehow 100,000 Twitter followers is the equivalent to a PhD. I don’t know how that happened. So, we need to just take a break and laugh.”

Tickets are available here: www.deadcrowcomedy.com

Well Comedy Lovers -- the cat's out of the bag -- WE'RE BAAAAACK! We will kick off our Grand Opening Celebration on... Posted by Dead Crow Comedy on Friday, August 6, 2021

Bodden was the season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing.

