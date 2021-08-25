Belville developing Vision 2030 plan to revitalize downtown, expand riverwalk

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The growth in Southeastern North Carolina is well documented, and now one small town is ready to get in on the action.

Belville is putting together “Vision 2030,” a plan that includes a riverfront hotel, and convention center with hopes to revitalize the downtown area.

Mayor Mike Allen says much of the downtown space is empty today besides an area owned by the Department of Transportation. The town is working on a deal to take over that land and re-purpose it to create a space that Allen compared to Wilmington’s Mayfaire area.

The town is already talking with developers interested in making that vision a reality and is even working on a plan to establish a taxi service between Wilmington and Belville. It’s all in hopes that one day, Belville’s riverfront will be a destination spot.

“You can shop, eat, ride on the river if you want to, take a ride over to Wilmington if you’d like to and just enjoy yourself,” said Allen. “Get out of your car and if you want to stay out of it all day, you can.”

There’s still a long road ahead of Belville before that 2030 plan is realized and it will be a few months before projects can even get underway.

Once the public comment period ends August 30, the town will announce its final plans sometime next month. Until then, you can share your thoughts on Vision 2030 on the town’s website.

