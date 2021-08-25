Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Belville developing Vision 2030 plan to revitalize downtown, expand riverwalk

The growth in Southeastern North Carolina is well documented, and now one small town is ready...
The growth in Southeastern North Carolina is well documented, and now one small town is ready to get in on the action.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The growth in Southeastern North Carolina is well documented, and now one small town is ready to get in on the action.

Belville is putting together “Vision 2030,” a plan that includes a riverfront hotel, and convention center with hopes to revitalize the downtown area.

Mayor Mike Allen says much of the downtown space is empty today besides an area owned by the Department of Transportation. The town is working on a deal to take over that land and re-purpose it to create a space that Allen compared to Wilmington’s Mayfaire area.

The town is already talking with developers interested in making that vision a reality and is even working on a plan to establish a taxi service between Wilmington and Belville. It’s all in hopes that one day, Belville’s riverfront will be a destination spot.

“You can shop, eat, ride on the river if you want to, take a ride over to Wilmington if you’d like to and just enjoy yourself,” said Allen. “Get out of your car and if you want to stay out of it all day, you can.”

There’s still a long road ahead of Belville before that 2030 plan is realized and it will be a few months before projects can even get underway.

Once the public comment period ends August 30, the town will announce its final plans sometime next month. Until then, you can share your thoughts on Vision 2030 on the town’s website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
An International bus with a Maxx7 engine, assigned to Iredell-Statesville Schools, caught fire...
Area officials respond after buses pulled from N.C. school district due to fire risk
Doctors and nurses struggle to save lives in one Texas hospital that is nearing ICU capacity...
COVID hospitalizations put strain on staff, delay non-emergency services
Anwar Hall
Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street
One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County

Latest News

FNF Pregame
Friday Night Football Preview Show: Week 2
The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Court upholds death sentence of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof