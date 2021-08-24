Senior Connect
Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street

Anwar Hall
Anwar Hall(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on South 12th Street earlier this month.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of South 12th Street on Friday, Aug. 6, after a homeless man had been shot in some nearby woods. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Following an investigation, police announced on Tuesday that Anwar Idrissa Hall, 43, is wanted on one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officials warn that Hall should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the WPD app. Residents without access to a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC. Additionally, tips can be submitted directly to a detective at (910) 408-6186.

