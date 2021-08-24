Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Oak Island drowning victims identified
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United...
Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug...
Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments
Afghans find refuge on-base in America