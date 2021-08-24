First Alert Forecast: staying hot at home, no storms in the tropics for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amid periods seasonably hot and steamy sunshine, your First Alert Weather Team sets odds for showers and storms at 40% Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% for Thursday through the weekend days.

The rip current risk is moderate for east and south-facing beaches of the Cape Fear Region Tuesday, so keep it safe in that 84-degree surf! Expect breaking waves of mainly one or two, to locally three, feet.

As of now, the Carolinas have zero tropical storm threats. New storm development is possible in the central Atlantic Ocean or near Central America in the coming days. The next names on the 2021 list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

An unnamed tropical disturbance is rolling toward Central America and has a decent chance to become a tropical storm within five days. Disturbances "Invest #97L" and "Invest #98L" may also develop. Next names are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! Please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a more threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

