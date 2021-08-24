ER doctor hopes new children’s book will save lives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Peter Chambers, who practices in both North and South Carolina, published a new book that he hopes will help to save lives at the beach.

The children’s book, Beach Safety, stemmed from his passion for the water and his desire to prevent children from showing up in the ER from beach-related injuries.

He said in the ER, he sees patients with a wide variety of beach and water related injuries, including jellyfish stings, cuts from seashells and severe sunburn.

Sadly, he also sees people lose their lives to rip currents every year.

“First and it’s my motto, I tell everybody swim near a lifeguard,” he said. “Swim where the lifeguards are and that will minimize the risk that you have.”

He also suggests you speak to lifeguards about the water conditions.

“Lifeguards are trained beach first responders,” he said. “They are there to help you. Ask the lifeguard water conditions when you get there. If a day is particularly rippy, the lifeguard will be able to tell you where is the safest place to swim.”

The book is available at several bookstores, including Barnes & Noble and Target. Chambers plans to donate all proceeds of the book to the North Myrtle Beach Lifeguard Foundation to promote beach safety and ocean rescue.

This is his second book for children.

