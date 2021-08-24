Senior Connect
Drywall company owner & husband admit to smuggling foreign nationals onto Camp Lejeune

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman and her husband admit to smuggling people onto Camp Lejeune by boat to work for her drywall company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Timothy Belcher, 56, and Georgina Belcher, 63, pleaded guilty in Wilmington federal court today to the charge of “bringing in and harboring certain aliens”.

The three foreign nationals were brought to Jacksonville and then taken by boat to the Wilson Boat Dock on base. The feds say the three worked for the company owned by the wife who had a contract with the U.S. Military.

The Belchers face up to five years in federal prison, $250,000 fines, and three years supervised release when they are sentenced in November.

