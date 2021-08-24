Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington driver convicted in 2016 hit-and-run that killed father of four

Hernan Flores-Contreras
Hernan Flores-Contreras(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he was found guilty in connection with a 2016 hit-and-run on Oleander Drive that killed a father of four.

According to a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office, Hernan Flores-Contreras was convicted Friday of felony hit and run causing injury/death and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle by a New Hanover County jury following a week-long trial.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, given a suspended sentence of 12-25 months, and will be required to complete three years of supervised probation once released.

Flores-Contreras, 62, was traveling along Oleander Drive in a white work van on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, when he struck and killed Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, near the Hops Supply Co. restaurant.

Flores-Contreras left the scene but would surrender to police later that afternoon. He told investigators that he was driving to work and fell asleep prior to the collision, but thought he hit a mailbox.

RELATED: Friends of man killed in hit and run: ‘He was always full of life’.

Joshua Krag Roydes
Joshua Krag Roydes(Rebekah Shoaf)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Oak Island drowning victims identified
Irene Cornish is moved to tears holding her great-grandparents' marriage certificate for the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Woman moved to tears after thrift shop finds long-lost piece of family history

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
The city of Wilmington is warning of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom at Greenfield Lake.
City of Wilmington warns of algae bloom at Greenfield Lake
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Anwar Hall
Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street