Wilmington driver convicted in 2016 hit-and-run that killed father of four

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to prison after he was found guilty in connection with a 2016 hit-and-run on Oleander Drive that killed a father of four.

According to a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office, Hernan Flores-Contreras was convicted Friday of felony hit and run causing injury/death and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle by a New Hanover County jury following a week-long trial.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, given a suspended sentence of 12-25 months, and will be required to complete three years of supervised probation once released.

Flores-Contreras, 62, was traveling along Oleander Drive in a white work van on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, when he struck and killed Joshua Krag Roydes, 29, near the Hops Supply Co. restaurant.

Flores-Contreras left the scene but would surrender to police later that afternoon. He told investigators that he was driving to work and fell asleep prior to the collision, but thought he hit a mailbox.

Joshua Krag Roydes (Rebekah Shoaf)

