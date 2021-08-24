Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Oak Island drowning victims identified

Latest News

The future of the Northwest Police Department was under consideration at a council meeting...
The City of Northwest determines the future of its police department
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism