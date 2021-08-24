COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Librarian wants scholastic magazines for students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a brief summer break, WECT’s Community Classroom is back! Every Tuesday on WECT News at 6, an area teacher’s DonorsChoose project is featured on the news. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies and projects.

Charity Worley is the librarian at Williams Township near Whiteville, but due to social distancing, she’s also teaching 4th grade science and social studies this year.

Worley is requesting books and news magazines through DonorsChoose.

“Students need to be up to date on what is going on in our world,” Worley says on the DonorsChoose website. “These news magazines will help my students be aware of what is going on around them and also help improve their reading skills.”

Worley needs about $700 to completely fund her project. Her project expires Sept. 2, so time is running out for donations. But there’s good news for this project. Donations to this project are now being matched, thanks to support from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, so only $352 is needed to fully fund this project.

Worley believes the scholastic magazines will provide her students who live in a rural area of Columbus County a broader perspective of the world. She’d like enough to share with other grades.

“For example, 4th graders learn about students in a different country that used skateboarding to help them adapt to the war going on around them,” Worley said. “I would like to be able to get a subscription for 3rd graders to have the same opportunity.”

Once Worley’s project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the magazines and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to her project, click here.

