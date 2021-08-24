Code Ninjas, center that teaches kids coding, opens Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students are getting back in the classroom, there is a new after school program in town where kids can learn how to code.

Code Ninjas held an open house Monday for interested families to learn more about the program, and to check out their brand new location.

The afterschool program exposes kids to coding through creative activities like video games and platforms kids are already familiar with so they can begin on day one.

“We believe that learning code is a necessity for all kids in this day and age,” says owner Zoe Mathews. “They are going to need to have this skill set as they move through their life and into their future self and future careers, and it doesn’t matter what that career is”.

The center features desktop computers, projectors, new software programs, and many other tools to help those involved learn this new skill.

The program is open to kids ages five to fourteen and has many different courses to get involved in.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.