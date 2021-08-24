Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Code Ninjas, center that teaches kids coding, opens Wilmington location

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students are getting back in the classroom, there is a new after school program in town where kids can learn how to code.

Code Ninjas held an open house Monday for interested families to learn more about the program, and to check out their brand new location.

The afterschool program exposes kids to coding through creative activities like video games and platforms kids are already familiar with so they can begin on day one.

“We believe that learning code is a necessity for all kids in this day and age,” says owner Zoe Mathews. “They are going to need to have this skill set as they move through their life and into their future self and future careers, and it doesn’t matter what that career is”.

The center features desktop computers, projectors, new software programs, and many other tools to help those involved learn this new skill.

The program is open to kids ages five to fourteen and has many different courses to get involved in.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
Oak Island drowning victims identified
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Parade goers lined the streets in downtown Wilmington for the Veterans Day Parade. (Source: WECT)
Two nationally recognized bands to headline Wilmington’s Veterans Day Parade

Latest News

Code Ninjas opens Wilmington location
Code Ninjas opens Wilmington location
Code Ninjas classroom sneak peak
After multiple drownings, Oak Island adds rip current warning signs to all beach accesses
Back to School: Students across the Cape Fear return to the classroom
Back to School: Students across the Cape Fear return to the classroom