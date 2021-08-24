Senior Connect
The City of Northwest determines the future of its police department

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Northwest held a meeting Tuesday evening to decide the future of its police department.

At the meeting city council members were considering putting law enforcement responsibilities into the hands of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and getting rid of the Northwest Police Department.

Mayor James Knox said ahead of the meeting that two councilmen talked to the county about the situation and that it was unauthorized. He believes those council members hadn’t taken every concern into consideration.

“I don’t even think they have an exit plan or a package plan to even offer these guys to go and tell them they are no longer employed — yes, it is going to affect them,” said Knox. “ [It will] affect their families and their plans that they have in the future here too because they came here [thinking] that they were going to have a future here with the Northwest Police Department.”

