Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child killed in hit-and-run while riding tricycle in N.C., deputies say

Victim is a 3-year-old girl.
Aaron Santiso
Aaron Santiso(Source: Henderson County Jail/WYFF)
By Anne Newman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Henderson County, according to Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6:00 p.m., a 911 caller said a child had been struck while riding their tricycle in a cul-de-sac on Pleasant Court in Flat Rock, North Carolina, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, a description of the vehicle and driver who struck the child and fled the scene was given out.

When first responders arrived, they found the 3-year-old girl deceased, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, a Henderson County deputy stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle just north of the South Carolina state line on U.S. 25S.

Aaron Santiso, 30, of Flat Rock was detained and returned to the scene of the hit-and-run, Duncan said.

According to Duncan, Santiso was charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with one count of felony hit-and-run with injury or death, one count of felony death by vehicle, and one count of driving while impaired.

Santiso is currently is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $1,001,000 bond, Duncan said.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues with further charges possible.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Oak Island drowning victims identified
Irene Cornish is moved to tears holding her great-grandparents' marriage certificate for the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: Woman moved to tears after thrift shop finds long-lost piece of family history

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
Hernan Flores-Contreras
Wilmington driver convicted in 2016 hit-and-run that killed father of four
The city of Wilmington is warning of an ongoing blue-green algae bloom at Greenfield Lake.
City of Wilmington warns of algae bloom at Greenfield Lake
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Anwar Hall
Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street