Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Wilmington became the second winner of a new Corvette® Stingray™ and $100,000 cash from a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood where she stopped by after work recently.

Botello took home $70,751 after taxes and is in the process of getting her Corvette, which is valued up to $109,600, according to the news release.

The Corvette® & Cash scratch-off game, which launched in July, awards the top four winners with a Corvette® Stingray™ plus $100,000 cash; winners can choose a 2021 model and pick their favorite options.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.