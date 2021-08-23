What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts are recommending a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for some people, but there is a lot of confusion between this third shot and a booster shot.

A third dose of the vaccine is recommended for individuals that are moderately to severely immunocompromised. “We want to give them a third dose to give them the immune response they need, that you and I are getting from our two-dose series,” said Carla Turner, Assistant Health Director for New Hanover County.

This third dose can be administered 28 days after a person’s second dose. It is only available for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines--Johnson & Johnson does not yet have an extra dose recommended.

The booster shot, which should be available in late September, is for anyone else who is fully vaccinated. In other words, someone who is not eligible for that third dose/moderately to severely immunocompromised. “The FDA and CDC is talking about later in September making a booster dose available that any of us can get after our 2nd dose. And that booster dose would come 8 months after you finished your initial series,” said Turner.

Turner added that both shots will help protect those who are vaccinated, but the third dose is especially crucial for those at risk patients because it gives them the same level of protection that an average person would get from the initial two doses.

Eligible people can get the third dose of a Pfizer of Moderna vaccine at their local health department, or nearby CVS or Walgreens.

“I want this community to be protected, and we have the tools at hand to do that, and so we want everybody to take advantage of what they need to do to protect themselves,” said Turner.

