Wallace PD needs help locating missing woman

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department requests the public’s assistance to locate a missing 54-year-old woman.

According to a Facebook post from Wallace PD, Teresa Delois Farrior has been missing since August 12, 2021.

Farrior is 5′2″ in height and weighs around 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wallace Police Department at (910) 285-2126.

