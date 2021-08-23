Senior Connect
UNCW identifies COVID-19 cluster at residence hall

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW officials have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Sandpiper Residence Hall, according to a news release.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

“The individuals involved in this cluster have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. To protect individuals’ private health information, UNCW will not publicly name employees or students diagnosed with COVID-19,” the release stated.

According to the university’s online dashboard, there are 84 active cases among students (58 off-campus & 26 on-campus), and six cases among faculty and staff within the last ten days.

Classes began on Aug. 18.

