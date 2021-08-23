Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two nationally recognized bands to headline Wilmington’s Veterans Day Parade

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the UNG Golden Eagle Band will join more than 75 other units, marching bands, and veterans’ organizations in the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade on November 6, 2021.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on N. 3rd Street at Hanover Street in downtown Wilmington.

Comprising two parts — the Regimental Band, made up of cadet musicians, and the Pipe Band, featuring a drum major, pipers, and drummers — the Citadel’s 80-plus member Regimental Band and Pipes is recognized globally as one of the world’s top military college bands.

Lt. Col. Timothy J. Smith, USMC (Ret.), is the director of music/bands for the Citadel.

“We are honored for The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes to represent our institution, the Corps of Cadets, and our numerous veteran alumni in the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade,” said Smith.

Directed by Dr. Bart Walters, the 35-member UNG Golden Eagle Band comprises students from all five UNG campuses. It is the oldest college marching band in Georgia and is one of the oldest in the United States.

“The students will be excited to be able to travel and represent the university, the Corps of Cadets, and the state of Georgia and to interact with other college and military musicians in the parade,” said Walters. “Additionally, they will have a wonderful educational opportunity visiting the USS North Carolina, Fort Fisher and historic Wilmington.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community
Masks are encouraged for members and guests at Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches, so what are they doing?
Oak Island drowning victims identified
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
Road work
Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project

Latest News

Teresa Delois Farrior has been missing since August 12, 2021.
Wallace PD needs help locating missing woman
Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters: 8/23
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
Oak Island drowning victims identified