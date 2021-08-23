Two nationally recognized bands to headline Wilmington’s Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the UNG Golden Eagle Band will join more than 75 other units, marching bands, and veterans’ organizations in the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade on November 6, 2021.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on N. 3rd Street at Hanover Street in downtown Wilmington.

Comprising two parts — the Regimental Band, made up of cadet musicians, and the Pipe Band, featuring a drum major, pipers, and drummers — the Citadel’s 80-plus member Regimental Band and Pipes is recognized globally as one of the world’s top military college bands.

Lt. Col. Timothy J. Smith, USMC (Ret.), is the director of music/bands for the Citadel.

“We are honored for The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes to represent our institution, the Corps of Cadets, and our numerous veteran alumni in the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade,” said Smith.

Directed by Dr. Bart Walters, the 35-member UNG Golden Eagle Band comprises students from all five UNG campuses. It is the oldest college marching band in Georgia and is one of the oldest in the United States.

“The students will be excited to be able to travel and represent the university, the Corps of Cadets, and the state of Georgia and to interact with other college and military musicians in the parade,” said Walters. “Additionally, they will have a wonderful educational opportunity visiting the USS North Carolina, Fort Fisher and historic Wilmington.”

