Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting in White Oak

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - An ongoing argument and a trespassing incident led to a shooting in White Oak last week, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a home on Leighton Lane on Aug. 16.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man standing in the corner of the yard with his hands up and a handgun on the ground next to him.

They also located a man on the ground near the front door of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for his wounds.

Robby Ernest Mills, 46, of White Oak, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

