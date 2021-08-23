Senior Connect
Positive COVID test pauses Trask High School volleyball

Trask High School (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heide Trask High School has paused its volleyball program following a positive COVID-19 test result.

All team activities are on hold because of related exposures within the program.

Three matches scheduled for the Titans have been postponed – Monday at Topsail, Tuesday vs. Dixon and Thursday at North Brunswick. Information on rescheduling those matches will be provided pending negative tests and player availability,

Heide Trask will look to restart the season on Monday, August 30 at home against Wallace-Rose Hill.

