Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county has seen 13 news deaths from COVID-19 in just one week.

Onslow County said the 13 additional deaths bring its current fatality count to 182. That’s a 7.7% jump in just seven days.

The county also reported 1,225 new cases during that same time period. While the state’s positivity rate from testing is 13.1%, Onslow County rate stands at 15.7%.

Some 47% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 53% across the state.

The county did say since last Thursday, nearly 1,500 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

