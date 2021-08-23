One killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Columbus County
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed following a head-on collision between a van and a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Monday afternoon.
According to Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on N.C. 87 near Narrow Gap Road in the Riegelwood area.
Camlin said the driver of the van died at the scene while the tractor-trailer driver was treated for injuries.
Crews are still working to clear the roadway, as of 5:35 p.m., Camlin said.
We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.