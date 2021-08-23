One killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Columbus County

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed following a head-on collision between a van and a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on N.C. 87 near Narrow Gap Road in the Riegelwood area.

Camlin said the driver of the van died at the scene while the tractor-trailer driver was treated for injuries.

Crews are still working to clear the roadway, as of 5:35 p.m., Camlin said.

We’ve reached out to the Highway Patrol for more information.

