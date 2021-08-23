Oak Island drowning victims identified

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials have released the names of the father and son who drowned in Oak Island last week.

According to Communications Manager Michael Scott Emory, the victims were Christopher Lewis Hawkins, 50, and Michael Christopher Hawkins, 28, both of Shelby.

Oak Island Police Department responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 18 about two swimmers in distress near the pier located at Trott Street.

According to Tony Young with Oak Island Water Rescue, members of a family had been in water that was not over their heads and were stuck in a rip current.

Christopher Hawkins had been pulled from the water by bystanders. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate him but they were unable to revive him.

Michael Hawkins’ body was recovered in the area after a two-hour search by several emergency agencies.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.