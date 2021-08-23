Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kelly man accused of setting 18 brush fires in Bladen Co.

Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service Law...
Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Division arrested Roy Anthony Potter, 59, and charged him with 18 counts of setting fire to grass, brushland, or woodlands with intent to damage property of another.o damage property of another.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man has been charged with setting brush fires in Bladen County.

On Monday, investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Division arrested Roy Anthony Potter, 59, and charged him with 18 counts of setting fire to grass, brushland, or woodlands with intent to damage property of another.

Officials say the fires were set beside several roads in the Kelly area from May 17 to Aug. 9 during a burning ban set by the North Carolina Forest Service.

“Several of the fires were big enough that air tankers had to be brought in to help extinguish the fires along with the Kelly Fire Department,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. ”More charges are anticipated in Columbus County for (6) fires that were set during the same time period.”

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community
Oak Island drowning victims identified
Masks are encouraged for members and guests at Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches, so what are they doing?
Clear the shelters 2021
Clear the Shelters: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services

Latest News

Indoor mask mandate went into effect Friday for New Hanover County
Health Director addresses questions following New Hanover County’s mask mandate
Robby Ernest Mills, 46, of White Oak, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Sheriff’s Office: Argument leads to shooting in White Oak
"It was rough," is how UNCW Women’s Basketball Head Coach Karen Barefoot describes her battle...
UNCW Coach Karen Barefoot talks about her battle against COVID-19
Onslow County sees 13 new deaths in one week span