Kelly man accused of setting 18 brush fires in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Kelly man has been charged with setting brush fires in Bladen County.

On Monday, investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Division arrested Roy Anthony Potter, 59, and charged him with 18 counts of setting fire to grass, brushland, or woodlands with intent to damage property of another.

Officials say the fires were set beside several roads in the Kelly area from May 17 to Aug. 9 during a burning ban set by the North Carolina Forest Service.

“Several of the fires were big enough that air tankers had to be brought in to help extinguish the fires along with the Kelly Fire Department,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. ”More charges are anticipated in Columbus County for (6) fires that were set during the same time period.”

Anyone with information on these fires is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960

