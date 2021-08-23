Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘I still can’t believe it’: Woman moved to tears after thrift shop finds long-lost piece of family history

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County thrift store find holds quite the surprise: tucked right behind a donated painting was a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate for a couple from New Jersey.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Irene Cornish, the great-granddaughter of the couple who obtained the marriage certificate in 1872. On Monday, she held it for the first time. “I’m going to have it for my family — I’m so overwhelmed.”

Late last month, someone dropped off a painting at the Hope Chest Thrift Store, one of several thrift stores that help fund Brunswick County’s domestic violence program and shelter Hope Harbor Home. Just like all donations, it went through a cleaning process to get it ready to hit the shelves.

“I was going to take the frame apart and clean the back of it, clean the front of it with the glass,” said assistant manager Pam Phelps. “When I took it off, that’s when I discovered that that was there.”

A piece of paper, practically falling apart at the touch, hidden inside the frame. It was the marriage certificate of William Deworth and Katey Havey in Bordentown, New Jersey. Phelps told her manager and the executive director of Hope Harbor Home, Karmen Smith, who posted it to Facebook.

“I had a complete nerd moment and started spiraling on why it was hidden and who it could have belonged to and obviously if there was any family living that this certificate could be returned to,” said Smith.

Looking at the certificate, genealogist Connie Knox could make out the writing easily: William Deworth and Katey Havey, married in 1872 in New Jersey. Knox tracked down Cornish on Ancestry.com and sent her a link to the post.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Cornish. “It feels good to have this back. I’m still really in a state of shock about how it happened.”

When asked how a marriage certificate ends up inside a painting, Cornish said all she can think is that her great-grandmother or grandmother put it there for safekeeping and after they died, an unsuspecting relative sold it or donated it to another thrift store.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County...
Riegelwood man killed in head-on crash with log truck in Columbus County
Linda Botello purchased her winning ticket from the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood
Wilmington woman wins sports car and $100K from $5 scratch-off lottery ticket
Oak Island drowning victims identified
In his final days, Gary Avery's family had to communicate with him over FaceTime, due to...
Family members grieve as they are separated from husband, father, dying of COVID in ICU
Parade goers lined the streets in downtown Wilmington for the Veterans Day Parade. (Source: WECT)
Two nationally recognized bands to headline Wilmington’s Veterans Day Parade

Latest News

Code Ninjas opens Wilmington location.
Code Ninjas, center that teaches kids coding, opens Wilmington location
Code Ninjas classroom sneak peak
After multiple drownings, Oak Island adds rip current warning signs to all beach accesses
Clear the Shelters: Brunswick County Animal Protective Services
Clear the Shelters: Brunswick County Animal Protective Services
Dr. Kamitsuka says vaccines are the answer to getting past the pandemic.
Local health expert, community react to FDA’s approval of COVID-19 vaccine