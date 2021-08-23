‘I still can’t believe it’: Woman moved to tears after thrift shop finds long-lost piece of family history

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County thrift store find holds quite the surprise: tucked right behind a donated painting was a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate for a couple from New Jersey.

On Monday, one of the couple’s only remaining descendants traveled from New York to collect the piece of family history and meet the group of people that made the discovery. The group used the power of social media to track down Irene Cornish, the couple’s great-granddaughter.

Earlier this month, someone dropped off a painting at the Hope Chest Thrift Store one of several thrift stores that help fund Brunswick County’s domestic violence program and shelter Hope Harbor Home. Just like all donations, it went through a cleaning process to get it ready to hit the shelves.

That’s when a worker noticed something strange: a piece of paper, practically falling apart at the touch, hidden inside the frame. It was the 1872 marriage certificate of William Deworth and Katey Havey in Bordentown, New Jersey.

The thrift store posted a picture of the certificate to Facebook where genealogist Connie Knox saw it and tracked down Cornish on Ancestry.com. In a matter of three weeks, that marriage certificate is back where it belongs.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Cornish. “It feels good to have this back. I’m still really in a state of shock about how it happened.”

When asked how a marriage certificate ends up inside a painting, Cornish said all she can think is that her great-grandmother or grandmother put it there for safekeeping and after they died, an unsuspecting relative sold it or donated it to another thrift store.

