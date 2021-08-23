First Alert Forecast: staying hot at home, tropics briefly settle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another in what’s been a long series of days with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Apart from some stray storms which could dot the Cape Fear Region, expect a sunny, sweaty situation with heat index values cresting in the upper 90s and lower 100s. And in the 84-degree surf: one to two-foot breakers will carry a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

On the tropical storm front: The remnants of Hurricane Henri will continue to sponsor heavy rain squalls over portions of the eastern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England states Monday. Also, the remnants of Hurricane Grace, upon emerging on the Pacific Ocean side of Mexico, have a chance to reform. Thankfully, new tropical storm development is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Monday. The next name on the 2021 list is Ida.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

