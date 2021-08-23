Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: staying hot at home, tropics briefly settle

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another in what’s been a long series of days with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Apart from some stray storms which could dot the Cape Fear Region, expect a sunny, sweaty situation with heat index values cresting in the upper 90s and lower 100s. And in the 84-degree surf: one to two-foot breakers will carry a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

On the tropical storm front: The remnants of Hurricane Henri will continue to sponsor heavy rain squalls over portions of the eastern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England states Monday. Also, the remnants of Hurricane Grace, upon emerging on the Pacific Ocean side of Mexico, have a chance to reform. Thankfully, new tropical storm development is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Monday. The next name on the 2021 list is Ida.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community
Road work
Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A rally was held in New Hanover County to protest the mask mandate
People rally against masks in New Hanover County
Roc Wit Me hosting its 1st annual Anti-Violence Awareness Day.
Organizations hosting events to raise awareness about increasing violence

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Aug. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Aug. 22, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: typical late-August heat with storm odds, the latest on the tropics
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Aug. 21, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Aug. 21, 2021