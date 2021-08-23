First Alert Forecast: classic summery heat, tropics beginning to buzz

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! I hope you are having a great start to the work week! Your First Alert Forecast this evening opens with another seasonably warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 80s before diving toward the overnight low in the middle 70s. Slight shower chances remain in place for the evening, so grab the umbrella for safekeeping.

Your Tuesday will consist of more scattered shower and locally heavy storm chances. In the lower 80-degree surf: one to two-foot breakers will carry a moderate to high risk of rip currents.

On the tropical storm front: The remnants of Hurricane Henri will continue to sponsor heavy rain squalls over portions of the eastern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England states Monday. Also, the remnants of Hurricane Grace, upon emerging on the Pacific Ocean side of Mexico, have a chance to reform.

New tropical storm development is now likely in the Atlantic Basin over the next 2-5 days, we are monitoring three tropical systems of which carry MODERATE development odds. The next name on the 2021 list is Ida. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here:

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

