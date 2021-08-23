Brunswick County jail suspends on-site visitation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and out of an abundance of caution, the Brunswick County Detention Center is suspending on-site visitation.

This is to help prevent the spread and exposure of COVID-19 to both inmates and staff, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

As an alternative, The Brunswick County Detention Center offers online visitation for inmates incarcerated at its facility. Inmates are allowed an unlimited number of online visits, providing that there are available visitation time slots.

If you have a home computer with the web cam, microphone and speakers you may visit inmates from the comfort of your own home for a fee. The fee for 20 minutes is $6.95, or 40 minutes for $14.95.

For more information on inmate visitation, click here.

