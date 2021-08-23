Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County jail suspends on-site visitation

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and out of an abundance of caution, the Brunswick County Detention Center is suspending on-site visitation.

This is to help prevent the spread and exposure of COVID-19 to both inmates and staff, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

As an alternative, The Brunswick County Detention Center offers online visitation for inmates incarcerated at its facility. Inmates are allowed an unlimited number of online visits, providing that there are available visitation time slots.

If you have a home computer with the web cam, microphone and speakers you may visit inmates from the comfort of your own home for a fee. The fee for 20 minutes is $6.95, or 40 minutes for $14.95.

For more information on inmate visitation, click here.

***ATTENTION: Brunswick County Jail Suspends Onsite Visitation*** Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, and out of an...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community
Road work
Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
A rally was held in New Hanover County to protest the mask mandate
People rally against masks in New Hanover County
Roc Wit Me hosting its 1st annual Anti-Violence Awareness Day.
Organizations hosting events to raise awareness about increase in violence

Latest News

Brunswick Co. jail suspends onsite visitation
Brunswick Co. jail suspends onsite visitation
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches, so what are they doing?
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches... so what are they doing?
Clear the shelters 2021
Clear the Shelters: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services
Masks are encouraged for members and guests at Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches, so what are they doing?