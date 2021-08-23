Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community
Masks are encouraged for members and guests at Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
Mask mandate doesn’t include churches, so what are they doing?
Oak Island drowning victims identified
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
Road work
Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; FDA gives full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Cuomo: Attorney general report was a political firecracker
Trask High School (Source: WECT)
Positive COVID test pauses Trask High School volleyball
Back to School
Back to School: Students across the Cape Fear return to the classroom