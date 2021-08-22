Senior Connect
New food market opens, hopes to bring fresh, affordable food to the community

Frankie's Outdoor Market opened Saturday, bringing fresh, affordable food to the community.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new market opened in town this weekend, with hopes of bringing more affordable, fresh food to one community.

The Northside Food Cooperative in Wilmington opened Frankie’s Outdoor Market today after months of planning. The market is in an area that the U-S-D-A has considered a food desert for more than 35 years.

“We wanted to make sure that this community could get fresh, affordable food,” said Cierra Washington, Strategic Partnership Coordinator for the Northside Food Cooperative.

Local vendors were at the market selling food items like meats and produce, as well as jewelry, soap and lotion.

“This is kind of the northside food co-op’s first like tangible thing that the community gets to see. And I’m hopeful that this will be something they get to call their own. It’s a space to build community, and then it’s a space to encourage them to have fresh foods,” said Washington.

The market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1019 Princess Street.

Washington also added that the team is still working towards opening a grocery store at that location, but hopes they can continue Frankie’s Outdoor Market as a space for the Northside community.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

