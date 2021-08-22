Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said Sunday that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug. 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rally was held in New Hanover County to protest the mask mandate
People rally against masks in New Hanover County
UPDATE: Pender School Board votes to require masks to start school year
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity
The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported over 50 water rescues were performed at New...
Over 50 water rescues reported at New Hanover County beaches

Latest News

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Henri heads Northeast as millions gird for winds, flooding
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID
British forces continue to aid evacuations of Afghans from the Kabul airport.
7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says