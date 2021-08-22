First Alert Forecast: typical late-August heat with storm odds, the latest on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Temperatures are set to grow into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Cape Fear Region today. Shower and storm chances remain stray until the afternoon hours; I’d grab an umbrella while you’re walking out the door just in case!

Your First Alert Forecast will continue to highlight the dangerous risk of rip currents across our area beaches through early today. Today’s surf forecast features a MODERATE rip current risk. Henri will maintain hurricane strength as it moves north this weekend. Hurricane warnings have been issued for New England states.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, the first of the year, on the mainland of Mexico. It has since then been downgraded to “Remnants” of Grace. We’re also watching a tropical wave that carries low odds of development early next week. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, with seasonably hot and stormy conditions at play for much of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can find a custom-tailored ten-day outlook at your fingertips with your WECT Weather App!

