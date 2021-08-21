Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

People rally against masks in New Hanover County

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A large group of people held a rally outside the New Hanover County Government Center Friday afternoon to protest the county mask mandate.

The rally began at 5 p.m., when New Hanover County’s indoor mask mandate started, and continued for about an hour.

The feeling among attendees was that the mask mandate was government overreach and that the decision to mask should be up to individuals.

New Hanover County released the following statement:

We know and appreciate that there are strong feelings around the mask mandate, both for and against. New Hanover County Health and Human Services has implemented this mask mandate based on guidance from the CDC and NC DHHS, and in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our community. Masks, combined with increased vaccinations, will add an additional layer of protection to help ensure our hospital system is not overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and help prevent the virus’ spread. We all want to move past this pandemic and defeat the virus, and we want to be able to do that together as a community.

Implementing this rule requires 10 days public notice and the opportunity for public comment. In the interim, the health and human services board requested that Public Health Director David Howard issue an Order of Abatement that requires all residents and visitors to comply with an indoor mask mandate effective Friday at 5 p.m.

The 10-day public comment period begins at the same time as the mandate on Friday. Comments can be submitted through the county’s Health and Human Services website or the county’s website.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers

Latest News

Pender County mandates masks in all county buildings for unvaccinated people
Pender County mandates masks in all county buildings for unvaccinated people
Rally held in New Hanover County to protest mask mandate
Rally held in New Hanover County to protest mask mandate
Doctors said COVID vaccines, like some other vaccines, can cause your lymph nodes to swell...
Pandemic pause on mammograms means more breast cancer deaths, study says
Ashley High School football players focusing on safety protocols off the field so they can keep...
Safety protocols in place, football team hopes to have a regular season