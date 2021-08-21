Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
"It's not going to work unless we get you out of the gang." Sheriff McMahon questions mission...
WECT EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Ed McMahon shares thoughts on TRU Colors following double homicide arrests
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
An employee processes blood samples taken as part of a study of a Pfizer BioNTech COVID booster...
Doctor who oversaw vaccine trials warns of spread of COVID-19 in unvaccinated population

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
Rep. David Rouzer comments on events in Afghanistan
Jon Evans talks with Rep. David Rouzer about events in Afghanistan
Pandemic pause on mammograms means more breast cancer deaths
Health officials urge women to reschedule cancer screenings
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers