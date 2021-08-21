Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
"It's not going to work unless we get you out of the gang." Sheriff McMahon questions mission...
WECT EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Ed McMahon shares thoughts on TRU Colors following double homicide arrests
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
An employee processes blood samples taken as part of a study of a Pfizer BioNTech COVID booster...
Doctor who oversaw vaccine trials warns of spread of COVID-19 in unvaccinated population

Latest News

The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Inside Oregon ICU overrun with COVID
The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri