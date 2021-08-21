First Alert Forecast: high rip current risk at the beach, typical summer fare otherwise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You made it to the weekend! Great to see you! Your First Alert Forecast will continue to highlight the dangerous risk of rip currents across our area beaches Saturday and even early Sunday. Henri will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it moves north this weekend. Tropical Storm and Hurricane watches will likely be upgraded to warnings soon.

Apart from any showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s to locally, near 90, amid a northwest breeze. Heat index values will be much more bearable. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington. That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future, with middle and upper 70s Wilmington and the coast and lower 70s inland.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace continues to set its sights on the mainland of Mexico, and a tropical wave carries low odds of development early next week. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, with seasonably hot and stormy conditions at play for much of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

